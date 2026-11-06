Register for NEW Construction Alliance annual meeting Jan. 20

The NEW Construction Alliance’s 2027 Annual Meeting is set for Jan. 20, 1–5 p.m. at Rockwood Terrace in Green Bay.

This annual gathering brings together construction industry leaders and professionals to celebrate excellence, gain timely insights and strengthen connections.

This year’s program will feature:

Alliance Updates: Learn about the NEW Construction Alliance’s recent progress, programs and priorities for the year ahead.

Champions of Construction: Celebrate the individuals whose leadership, skill and commitment are making a meaningful impact on Northeast Wisconsin’s construction industry.

Economic Update: Gain timely insights into the economic trends, projections and workforce conditions affecting the construction industry.

Resilient Leadership: Hear candid, practical lessons for leading people through uncertainty, driving results and creating sustainable growth in a challenging business environment.

Networking Social: Connect with peers, colleagues and industry leaders from across Northeast Wisconsin.

The featured leadership presentation will be delivered by Kelly Grosskreutz, director of modern work/data and AI at Heartland Business Systems. Attendees will leave with practical strategies for staying focused on the right problems, taking meaningful action, communicating with intention and caring for themselves while supporting their teams.

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Register here.