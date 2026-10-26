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SBA disaster recovery info session set for Nov. 4

Aaron Holbrook
By Aaron Holbrook
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The Fox Cities Chamber will host a U.S. Small Business Administration Disaster Recovery Informational Session from noon to 1 p.m. Nov. 4, to help businesses and homeowners learn about disaster loan programs available to assist with recovery following the July 27 tornado. The session will take place at the Fox Cities Chamber, 125 N. Superior St., Appleton.

Janell Dixon, SBA public affairs specialist, will provide information about available disaster assistance programs, including Economic Injury Disaster Loans and physical damage loans. Attendees will have an opportunity to learn about eligibility and available resources and ask questions about the disaster loan process.

The session is free. To register, go to: https://members.foxcc.net/chamber-events/Details/sba-disaster-recovery-informational-session-1973385?sourceTypeId=Website

 

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