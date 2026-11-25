Local chambers of commerce, downtown associations and visitors bureaus across Wisconsin are urging support for small businesses as the Christmas shopping season begins.

Gov. Tony Evers and the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation urged everyone to shop at the small businesses around Wisconsin. According to the U.S. Small Business Administration, in 2025, small businesses comprised more than 99 percent of businesses in Wisconsin and employed 1.2 million individuals across the state—nearly half of all Wisconsin workers

“Small businesses are the heart of our downtowns and communities, and they help create the lively spaces where visitors and residents want to gather,” said John Miller, secretary and CEO of WEDC. “It’s important, especially during the holiday season, to support small businesses because this is often when they see their biggest financial impact.”

Miller will visit several downtown businesses in Neenah on Dec. 9.

The Fox Cities Chamber of Commerce has a list of members participating in Small Business Saturday: https://foxcitieschamber.com/small-business-saturday/.

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Downtown Oshkosh is offering an incentive. Shoppers who spend $50 or more at any Downtown Oshkosh business can turn in receipts and receive a $10 Downtown Oshkosh Gift Certificate as well as a free tote. Receipts can be turned in Nov. 30 to Dec. 4 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Downtown Oshkosh, 100 N. Main Street, Suite 112. The Holly Jolly Holiday Pass launches this weekend as well. Earn fun OSH swag just for shopping local all holiday season -learn more at https://www.visitoshkosh.com/events/holiday/holly-jolly-holiday-pass/

Local Green Bay Business Improvement Districts — Broadway, Olde Main Street and Downtown — are coming together to support small businesses with the Shop Small Downtown Green Bay campaign. Explore the Shop Small Downtown Green Bay webpage at downtowngreenbay.com/explore/shop-small for gift guides, dining recommendations, and winter experiences. Discover all Broadway, Downtown, and Olde Main events and business specials at downtowngreenbay.com/explore/calendar.

Other communities throughout Northeast Wisconsin also are offering incentives, shopping suggestions and activities encouraging patronage of small businesses. Check with the local chamber of commerce for details.