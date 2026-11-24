St. Norbert College CEO Breakfast Series brings Northeast Wisconsin’s business leaders together to share insights and spark conversations that move business forward.

Registration is open for the series.

The series kicks off on Feb. 2 with Red Shoes CEO Lisa Cruz’s presentation, “Change: The Leadership Advantage.”

Other presenters are:

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March 3, Todd Kelsey, president and CEO of Plexus Corp. (This event will take place at Miron Construction.)

April 8, William Foote, retired chairman and CEO of USG Corporation

April 21, William Shropshire, president and CEO of American Chemet Corporation

May 25, Martha Seroogy, president of Seroogy’s Chocolates

Date TBD, Kathy Treankler, CEO of Trinks, Inc. and co-owner of Green Bay Blizzard

All sessions will be held at St. Norbert College in Hendrickson Dining Room unless otherwise noted. Doors open at 7 a.m. for networking, followed by breakfast at 7:30 a.m. Presentations take place from 8-9 a.m.

Registration for individual sessions will open in December.