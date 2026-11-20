A report released today by the Wisconsin Department of Administration estimates the state will have a gross general fund balance of approximately $4.18 billion at the end of the 2026-27 fiscal year.

This figure does not include the estimated $2.1 billion current balance in the state’s budget stabilization (“rainy day”) fund, which continues to be at a record-high level.

Earlier this year Gov. Tony Evers called the state legislature into session to address the current state budget surplus, but the legislature failed to pass a measure that would have distributed a portion of the funds through tax relief, additional school funding and other mechanisms.

Democrats will have full control of the state legislature and the governor’s office beginning in January.

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The Department of Revenue (DOR) provided updated tax revenue estimates, which are based on current state and federal tax laws and do not reflect agency requests. The new tax revenue estimates, which can be found in this report, are expected to continue to rise throughout the next biennium, include:

$1.4 billion in state tax revenue increases in fiscal year 2026-27 (6.1 percent increase over fiscal year 2025-26) for a total revenue estimate of $24.55 billion,

$211.45 million in state tax revenue increases in fiscal year 2027-28 (0.9 percent increase over fiscal year 2026-27) for a total revenue estimate of $24.76 billion, and

$1.07 billion in state tax revenue increases in fiscal year 2028-29 (4.4 percent increase over fiscal year 2027-28) for a total revenue estimate of $25.84 billion.

The DOA report includes a detailed fiscal overview of state agency budget requests that were submitted to Gov. Evers for consideration for the 2027-29 executive budget. Evers directed most state agencies to submit biennial budget requests that did not seek to increase GPR-funded expenditures in future fiscal years. The 2027-29 Executive Budget will be released in early 2027.