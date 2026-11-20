High school and college students from Wisconsin and across the United States will present their research at the Tiny Earth in Titletown Winter Symposium Dec. 4 from 4 to 7 p.m. in the Lambeau Field Atrium.

This year’s symposium will feature 112 student research abstracts. The event has 261 registered participants, including 237 student researchers. They will be joined by hundreds of community members, including business leaders, medical students, family and friends. Wisconsin participants represent UW–Green Bay, Northeast Wisconsin Technical College, the College of Menominee Nation, St. Norbert College and Green Bay West High School, among others.

“Tiny Earth gives students of all backgrounds a chance to contribute to real scientific discovery,” said Prof. Brian Merkel, interim dean of UW–Green Bay’s College of Science, Engineering and Technology. “They make decisions about their research, work through setbacks and learn to explain what they found. Those experiences build confidence and skills they can carry into any field of study or career. When students share their work at Lambeau Field, they see how much they have to contribute and begin to imagine themselves in careers they may never have considered.”

Students investigate bacteria from soil samples for their potential to produce antibiotics. Their work contributes to a global research effort to address antibiotic resistance. Along the way, students learn to interpret results, use feedback and communicate their findings. At the symposium, they discuss their discoveries with peers and the wider community.

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UW–Green Bay’s Tiny Earth STEM Pipeline Program extends that opportunity to high school students, who complete an individual research project and earn three UW–Green Bay credits. Green Bay West High School teachers Bonnie Gonzales and Lisa Merkel developed the program in collaboration with Merkel. Through partnerships with a growing number of Northeast Wisconsin high schools, the program helps students explore college and career options while they are still in high school.

The keynote speaker is Dr. Yolo Diaz, a Green Bay pediatrician who has worked to expand access to care and address language and cultural barriers. Her commitment to serving the community reflects Tiny Earth’s work to remove barriers and create opportunities for students to succeed in STEM.