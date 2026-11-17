The Green Bay Public Arts Commission and the Art Garage are hosting a series of events starting today and continuing through Giving Tuesday on Dec. 1, says commission member Sam Rowe, owner of Samsconsin Art and creative director at Insight Creative, Inc.

The fundraising events, collectively called Everybody Eats, will benefit five different nonprofit arts organizations, Rowe says. The theme also refers to “collaboration over competition within the arts.”

For suggested donations between $5 and $15—or pay what you can—visitors can drop in for an Art Garage experience and a meal or snacks.

Events include meals with the Art Garage’s weekly sketch night, poetry and pie open mic, a pancake brunch, and others. The program allows for an opportunity to meet local creatives and to learn “how we can become equally invested in all of our arts organizations to make sure everybody has a seat at the table,” according to The Art Garage.

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Organizations to benefit include the Art Garage, Play-by-Play Theatre, Green Bay Film Festival, Green Bay Fringe, the Urban Cultural Arts Art & Event Center. Each organization has decorated a place setting (inspired by Judy Chicago’s The Dinner Party) highlighting the work they do for the arts.

Visitors can see an exhibition of the place settings in Studio B at the Art Garage during gallery hours. The event is sponsored by GBPAC.

Guests can register in advance for events or stop in. Visit https://theartgarage.org/pages/everybody-eats to learn more. See the schedule: