Four youth apprentices and four industry representatives were part of an Oct. 27 panel facilitated by the NEW Manufacturing Alliance in which industry leaders not only celebrated Northeast Wisconsin’s success and position as a nationwide leader in youth apprenticeship programs but also addressed the need for even more.

Student panelists from companies including Neon Sign Revival in Greenleaf and Marion Body Works in Shawano said youth apprenticeships are not a “get out of school free” card; they’re hard work and teach real-world skills such as reading blueprints, resume building, financial literacy and workplace professionalism. And these are always on top of participating in extracurricular activities and regular classwork, which an employer must prioritize when deciding to offer a YA program.

The discussion pointed to schedule blocks and transportation as two of the top barriers for employers to implement YA programs. It does require flexibility and creative thinking, panelists advised. While youth apprentices are valuable members of the workforce, they’re only young once. If they want to attend the Homecoming parade, let them.

Panelist Ian Johnson, fabrication manager at Seagrave in Clintonville, says his company has had a 98% success rate in retaining youth apprentices. And regardless of where a youth apprenticeship leads, the real-world experience, college credits and career exploration that can come from each opportunity is a rising tide.

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“Even if a student decides this isn’t what I want to do, that’s still a success,” said panelist Brian Voss, director of human resources for Briess Malt & Ingredients in Chilton. “Even the folks that decide they don’t want to stay, that’s still a success in our eyes.”