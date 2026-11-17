Unity received a $75,000 grant from the Otto Bremer Trust Community Responsive Fund within the Community Foundation for the Fox Valley Region.
“No one should have to worry about affording the care and support they need during life’s most challenging times,” said Unity executive director Alisa Gerke. “We are grateful for this grant, which will help more individuals and families access compassionate care and support when they need it most.”
The funding will directly support two important Unity programs:
- CommUnity Care, Unity’s charitable assistance program, helps bridge financial gaps by covering unreimbursed hospice services, room and board at the Jack and Engrid Meng Residence, and essential medications, medical equipment and care supplies for patients experiencing financial hardship.
- Supportive Care Management provides individuals living with serious illness access to symptom management, care coordination, advance care planning, and emotional support. These services help patients navigate their illness, maintain quality of life, and remain in the comfort of the place they call home.