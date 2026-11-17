Unity received a $75,000 grant from the Otto Bremer Trust Community Responsive Fund within the Community Foundation for the Fox Valley Region.

“No one should have to worry about affording the care and support they need during life’s most challenging times,” said Unity executive director Alisa Gerke. “We are grateful for this grant, which will help more individuals and families access compassionate care and support when they need it most.”

The funding will directly support two important Unity programs: