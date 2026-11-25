Gathering Ground, a nonprofit farm and community organization on Washington Island, announced the results of its 2026 growing season and a year-end matching gift campaign.

Through Dec. 31, every donation will be up to $21,000, thanks to five anonymous donors.

The 2026 harvest was the farm’s largest to date under its Planting for the Future campaign:

16,000 pounds of food grown for the community, 30 percent of which went to partners at the Door County Food Pantry Coalition

Nearly 5,000 pounds of vegetables delivered to Coalition pantries, up from 2,000 pounds the year before.

More than 500 meals served at the farm’s spaghetti dinners, which began when interns pioneered a way to use the farm’s abundance of tomatoes.

A successful expansion of the Ground School internship program from 10 weeks to six months, giving interns the chance to experience a full growing season.

The farm’s expanding food pantry work traces back to a 2023 community discussion of Ken Meter’s “Building Community Food Webs.” The discussion inspired Dan Westbrook, co-manager of the Washington Island Community Health Program Food Pantry, and the pantry began buying produce from Island farms that summer.

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“When you get passionate people together, great things happen,” Westbrook said. “The farmers on the Island are so passionate about growing food for their neighbors.”

The Door County Food Pantry Coalition plans to open a cold, frozen, and dry storage facility in Sturgeon Bay next year, which will allow pantries to accept more fresh vegetables throughout the season rather than only storage crops. Gathering Ground’s goal is to grow 8,000 pounds of produce for the pantries in 2027.

Since launching the Planting for the Future campaign last year, Gathering Ground has raised more than $950,000 in gifts and pledges toward its $1.1 million goal. In 2027, the organization aims to increase the amount of produce grown for food pantries, offer internships to more young people, and expand sustainable agriculture practices on its farmland.

Donations received between now and Dec. 31 will be matched, up to $21,000. Gifts can be made online at www.gatheringgroundwi.org or by check to Gathering Ground, PO Box 276, Washington Island, WI 54246. Both one-time and recurring gifts qualify.

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Ground School applications are open for six-month interns (April–October) and 10-week interns (June–August). Applications are available at https://www.gatheringgroundwi.org/ground-school/

Gathering Ground is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit farm and community organization on Washington Island, Wisconsin. Through sustainable farming, the Ground School internship program, community meals and classes, and partnerships with food pantries, it works to grow healthy food, community, and confidence. All gifts are tax-deductible (EIN 81-4217805). Learn more at www.gatheringgroundwi.org.