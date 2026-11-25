BizTimes Milwaukee reports that Wisconsin’s construction sector seen strong wage and job gains throughout the year and landed in the top 10 in the country on those metrics in October, according to data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The sector also set a record for average number of hours worked per week in data that goes back to 2007.

The average hourly wage for Wisconsin’s construction sector was $43.74 in October, up 6.9% from a year earlier. That growth rate was strong enough to rank ninth in the country. Over the past three months the state has seen average wage growth of 6.3% and for the entire year, the average increase has been about 5.1%.

Wisconsin’s construction sector has also added jobs. As of October, the state had a seasonally adjusted total of 155,800 construction workers, up 8,200 from a year earlier, an increase of 5.6% that ranked ninth in the country.

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