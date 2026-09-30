$1.3M awarded to Wisconsin coastal communities

The Wisconsin Department of Administration, has announced $1.3 million in grants to support resilient coastal communities and quality of life, as well as promote economic development and protect and improve Great Lakes resources.

The newly announced funding will support projects totaling over $3.2 million, with 27 grants for local, state, and tribal governments, regional planning commissions, universities, and nonprofit organizations. The grants are administered by the Department of Administration (DOA) Wisconsin Coastal Management Program (WCMP). Applications for the next round of coastal grants are currently open.

“Wisconsin’s coastal communities work hard to protect and preserve our more than 800 miles of Great Lakes coastline so folks throughout our state can visit, appreciate, and experience two of our most important natural resources,” said Gov. Evers. “This investment supports local municipalities, Tribal governments, and advocates, ensuring they have the tools and resources they need to enhance coastal areas, protect Wisconsin’s water and wildlife, and bolster education about the Great Lakes.”

Recipients for this year’s grants were recommended by the Wisconsin Coastal Management Council, a Governor-appointed citizen and governmental advisory group. A full list of awards can be found here. The funds are part of Wisconsin’s federally funded Coastal Zone Management Program.

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A full list of grant recipients can be found here: https://doa.wi.gov/DIR/Coastal_press-release-2026-grants.pdf