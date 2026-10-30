$150M granted for supportive housing rental assistance in Wisconsin

Twenty-one state housing agencies are receiving over $150 million in grants through the Section 811 Supportive Housing for Persons with Disabilities Project Rental Assistance Program.

The program helps people with disabilities live independently by expanding access to affordable rental housing in communities where they can access the supportive services they need.

This is WHEDA’s fourth Section 811 award, bringing total program funding to nearly $23 million. The program currently supports 141 rental units statewide, with the latest award expected to support up to 100 additional units. With the full allocation of available funding, the program has the potential to grow to more than 450 units over the next five years.

The Section 811 PRA Program provides project-based rental assistance to help low-income people with disabilities live independently in integrated housing. WHEDA will collaborate with housing developers, property owners, and state agency partners like the Department of Health Services, to connect eligible people to housing opportunities.