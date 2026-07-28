$2.3M gift boosts UWGB music program

Brand new pianos for music students is one of the many ways that the recent $2.3 million gift from Dean Emeritus Robert “Bob” J. Bauer will benefit students at the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay.

A decades-long professor and leader at the university, Bauer died in January.

“We are incredibly grateful for this amazing gift from Professor Bauer,” said UW-Green Bay Chancellor Michael Alexander. “Bob’s dedication to UW-Green Bay and to the many things that make our city great were always inspiring to me. He truly saw the potential for what was possible at our university. This gift will impact our students in music, veterans’ services, athletics and throughout the University in ways that will truly honor his legacy.”

The Robert and Joanne Bauer Endowed Professorship-Director of Bands has been established to support music education, provide new pianos and sustain The Weidner and The Weidner Philharmonic in their mission.

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A veteran and passionate Green Bay Women’s Basketball fan, Bauer leaves a lasting legacy through his support of these two UW-Green Bay programs as well, ensuring greater access to veterans’ services and memorable Phoenix Basketball experiences for future generations of students and fans.

In 1969, Bauer was named director of bands for UW-Green where he also chaired the Music program and guided that program to accreditation with the National Association of Schools of Music in 1977. He was very involved on campus and was appointed Dean of Professional Programs and Continuing Education. He served in that role until he retired in 1994 as Dean Emeritus.

Bauer regularly served as guest conductor for various musical groups, directed the UW-Green Bay music camps and performed flute with the Green Bay Symphony. In 1974 he began management of state contest of Wisconsin School Music Association held at UW-Green Bay; the program continues today, named the Solo and Ensemble Music Festival.

Throughout his career at UW-Green Bay he continued to teach in the music program and was also appointed chairman of the Building Committee for the Weidner Center for the Performing Arts in the late 1980’s. Bauer also recently endowed the Robert and Joanne Bauer Endowed Professorship in Strings with the UW-Green Bay music program.