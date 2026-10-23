$245M in state building projects approved

The Wisconsin State Building Commission approved approximately $254 million in building projects at state-owned facilities and properties statewide.
The Commission approved funding to construct new student housing at the University of Wisconsin (UW)-Madison, improvements at the Winnebago Mental Health Institute, as well as numerous campus improvement projects at UW facilities across the state.
“Over the past eight years, I have been proud to lead this Commission as we have worked together to invest in the future of Wisconsin, including building cutting-edge educational spaces on our UW campuses, making upgrades and improvements at our world-class state parks, investing safety and in the future of corrections, and bolstering our local communities and supporting projects at libraries, museums, healthcare centers, and so much more, to make life better for all who live here,” said Gov. Tony Evers.
Highlights include:
- Construction of utility and service tunnel improvements at Winnebago Mental Health Institute that will address outdated infrastructure and allow for a more secure and reliable service tunnel to the Wisconsin Resource Center.
- Construction of five laboratory and lecture hall renovations at UW-Green Bay, UW-La Crosse, UW-Madison, UW-Milwaukee, and UW-Parkside, as part of the 2025-27 Instructional Space Projects Program, that will improve and modernize outdated facilities, relocate and create more efficient use of space, improving functionality, and overall infrastructure performance and support for these important programs.
- Authorization of three projects included in the 2025-27 Minor Facilities Renewal Program that address critical roof replacements and heating plant boiler renovations at the UW-Green Bay, UW-La Crosse, and UW-Whitewater campuses.