$245M in state building projects approved

The Wisconsin State Building Commission approved approximately $254 million in building projects at state-owned facilities and properties statewide.

The Commission approved funding to construct new student housing at the University of Wisconsin (UW)-Madison, improvements at the Winnebago Mental Health Institute, as well as numerous campus improvement projects at UW facilities across the state.

“Over the past eight years, I have been proud to lead this Commission as we have worked together to invest in the future of Wisconsin, including building cutting-edge educational spaces on our UW campuses, making upgrades and improvements at our world-class state parks, investing safety and in the future of corrections, and bolstering our local communities and supporting projects at libraries, museums, healthcare centers, and so much more, to make life better for all who live here,” said Gov. Tony Evers.

Highlights include: