$25M to support EV charging stations across Wisconsin

Gov. Tony Evers, together with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation announced 42 locations will receive grant awards to build electric vehicle charging stations across Wisconsin.

The grants are supported with $25 million through the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure program.

Recently, the state achieved the significant milestone of funding EV charging stations at every 50-mile mark along the state’s key interstates and highways, which under program rules enables the administration to award grants to more areas of the state. Wisconsin is also the first to support NEVI projects on Tribal lands.

To date, WisDOT has awarded approximately $62 million, including the first and second rounds of funding, to support previous grant awards for charging station projects at businesses along the state’s Alternative Fuel Corridor system, reaching all corners of the state to support the more than 43,200 EVs registered in the state, as well as travelers and visitors. Site locations include fuel convenience stores, restaurants, lodging, and retail/grocery stores. The AFC network is now considered fully built out.

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See a map and list of locations online, which includes 25 charging stations that are now operational.