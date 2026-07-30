$30M awarded to communities for bridges and culverts

Gov. Tony Evers announced Wednesday that 101 communities across Wisconsin will receive nearly $30 million in funding through the new Local Small Structures Improvement Program to repair or replace aging culverts and small bridge structures on state roads.

The funding was made available by the 2025-27 biennial budget. It provided a total of $150 million for the Agricultural Roads Improvement Program, which now includes the small structures program.

Broken down by region, projects receiving funding include the following:

The North Central region is receiving nearly $5.5 million to support 20 local projects in towns including Dexter, Polar, Pine Lake, Iola and Larabee.

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In the Northeast region, over $6.8 million will support 14 projects in the village of Cascade, the towns of Forestville and Mishicot and in Outagamie County.

The Southeast region is receiving over $869,000 for three projects in the towns of Waterford and Sharon and the city of Muskego.

In the Northwest region, more than $7.5 million will fund 39 projects in the village of Stockholm and the town of Aurora, as well as in Eau Claire, Douglas, Jackson and Sawyer counties.

The Southwest region is receiving over $9 million for 25 projects in communities including the towns of Oregon, Adams, Farmington and Viroqua, as well as in Dodge, Grant, Green, Lafayette and Monroe counties.

Since these rural infrastructure programs were created, a total of 221 rural road projects have been funded in 64 of Wisconsin’s 72 counties.