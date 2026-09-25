$3M grant will strengthen Lakeland University’s Co-Op workforce program

Lakeland University received a five-year, $3 million Title III grant from the U.S. Department of Education to strengthen workforce readiness and financial wellness programming.

The grant, one of the largest in the institution’s 164-year history, will help Lakeland remove barriers that delay engagement by some traditional-age LU students in career-connected learning and help remove financial barriers for those students.

“We have numerous student success stories that have resulted through our experiential learning focus, but we’ve found that not enough of our students are accessing those programs early in their Lakeland experience,” said Lakeland President Beth Borgen.

The grant will fund numerous Lakeland activities including:

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Enhanced student advising and peer mentoring

Improved career discovery programming

Access to employer mentoring and networking

Expanded Cooperative Education (Co-Op) pathways

Financial literacy education and individualized financial counseling A defining feature of Lakeland’s academic model is its Cooperative Education (Co-Op) program, which integrates classroom learning with structured workplace experiences across academic programs.

Students in Co-Op may earn up to one year of academic credit through paid or unpaid professional experiences, strengthening workforce readiness and helping reduce the cost of school. Students graduate with substantial professional experience and employer connections that set them up for the transition into the workforce.

As part of this grant, Lakeland will turn to regional employers to serve as partners through the Co-Op program along with mentoring, networking and workforce development activities.

“We’re fortunate to have relationships with more than 400 corporate partners – from the region’s global brands to a variety of non-profit agencies,” Borgen said. “Lakeland has consistently been a talent importer for this region. The programs we’ve put in place with local employers, such as our Co-Op program, benefit Lakeland graduates and the companies that employ them.erence in the lives of Lakeland students.”