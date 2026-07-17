40-bed rehab hospital opens in Green Bay

Hospital Sisters Health System and Lifepoint Rehabilitation celebrated the grand opening of the Hospital Sisters Health System | Rehabilitation Hospital.

The new 40-bed facility will serve patients across Northeast Wisconsin and is located on South Taylor Street near HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital Medical Center.

The joint-venture hospital doubles the capacity of the current inpatient rehabilitation unit at HSHS St. Vincent Hospital, allowing that space to be repurposed in the future to support acute care demand. Additionally, the rehabilitation hospital introduces Northeast Wisconsin’s only dedicated,secure inpatient neurological recovery unit.

The freestanding facility is custom designed to promote movement, equipped with multidisciplinary therapy gymnasiums, outdoor courtyards and a specialized activities of daily living suite that allows patients to safely practice real-world tasks.

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Day-to-day operations will be managed by Lifepoint Rehabilitation, and comprehensive clinical care will be provided by an expert team of skilled nurses and therapists supported by Prevea Health physicians and advanced practice clinicians.

“Our partnership with HSHS is rooted in dedication to advancing patient recovery and we are excited to expand access to rehabilitation care to the Green Bay area and beyond,” said Russ Bailey, president of Lifepoint Rehabilitation. “Every aspect of this new facility was intentionally designed to mimic real-world environments. This dynamic setting empowers our clinical teams to deliver the individualized therapies that ultimately help patients reclaim their independence and return to their lives.”

To learn more, visit: www.stmarysgb.org/future