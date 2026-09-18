Education & Talent

45 selected for Leadership Fox Cities 2026-27 cohort

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Aaron Holbrook
By Aaron Holbrook
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Forty-five area professionals have been named to the 2026-2027 Leadership Fox Cities program through the Fox Cities Chamber.

Starting in October, participants will gather monthly for day-long educational sessions in the community focused on topics including business, education, government, human services, health and wellness, law enforcement, environment, and the arts. A kickoff retreat was held in September.

In addition to attending educational sessions, small groups within Leadership Fox Cities will complete hands-on community projects during the session. Graduation will be in May 2027.

Members of the 2026-2027 class are:

  • Amber Adams, City of Neenah
  • Kirby Allen, Morton Safety
  • Joleen Ayers, Community First Credit Union
  • Brad Barron, Nicolet National Bank
  • Lindsey Beresford, We Energies
  • Colleen Bies, Fox Valley Community Learning Center
  • Brian Borden, Investment Designers, Inc.
  • Theresa Brockman, Evergreen Communities
  • Kristine Butteris, City of Neenah Parks and Recreation
  • Kelly Carter, Menasha Corporation
  • Clarence Crane, Appleton Area School District
  • Brendan Detjen, Legacy Private Trust Company
  • Patrick Dewane, Fox Valley Technical College
  • Claire Ebben, Outagamie County
  • Kim Fermanich, Capital Credit Union
  • Hollie Foley, Appleton International Airport
  • Sarah Fulmer, Touchmark on West Prospect
  • Shannan Hartel, Lawrence University
  • Tony Holzer, The Boldt Company
  • Jon Jones, Johnson Financial Group
  • Nathan Kaull, Robert W. Baird
  • Patty Kitowski, Froedtert ThedaCare
  • Sarah Kunstman, Capital Credit Union
  • Justin Leadman, First Business Bank
  • Amy Lewandowski, Prevea Health
  • Zachary Marquardt, U.S. Venture – U.S. AutoForce
  • Renee Minlschmidt, Fox Communities Credit Union
  • Allison Moeschberger, Johnson Financial Group
  • Stacy Mueller, U.S. Venture
  • Kat Polack, Eagle Performance Plastics
  • Charlotte Radliff, Capital Credit Union
  • Spring Rank, YMCA of the Fox Cities
  • Kenneth Rucker, Goodwill Industries of North Central Wisconsin, Inc.
  • Kaleb Schinschke, Bank First
  • Jenna Schneider, Arden Property Group Inc.
  • Megan Spranger, ThedaCare Family of Foundations
  • Brenna Van Rooy, Hawkins Ash CPAs
  • Kathy Vanden Hogen, Community First Credit Union
  • Vue Vang, Fox Cities Habitat for Humanity
  • Sam Vosters, U.S. Venture
  • John Wagner, Miron Construction
  • Emily Wichman, Image Studios
  • Sara Wiegert, U.S. Venture
  • Shaylan Wilson, Cobblestone Hotel and Suites
  • Kris Zweiger, Pierce Manufacturing Inc.

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