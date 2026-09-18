45 selected for Leadership Fox Cities 2026-27 cohort

Forty-five area professionals have been named to the 2026-2027 Leadership Fox Cities program through the Fox Cities Chamber.

Starting in October, participants will gather monthly for day-long educational sessions in the community focused on topics including business, education, government, human services, health and wellness, law enforcement, environment, and the arts. A kickoff retreat was held in September.

In addition to attending educational sessions, small groups within Leadership Fox Cities will complete hands-on community projects during the session. Graduation will be in May 2027.

Members of the 2026-2027 class are: