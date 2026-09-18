45 selected for Leadership Fox Cities 2026-27 cohort

Forty-five area professionals have been named to the 2026-2027 Leadership Fox Cities program through the Fox Cities Chamber.
Starting in October, participants will gather monthly for day-long educational sessions in the community focused on topics including business, education, government, human services, health and wellness, law enforcement, environment, and the arts. A kickoff retreat was held in September.
In addition to attending educational sessions, small groups within Leadership Fox Cities will complete hands-on community projects during the session. Graduation will be in May 2027.
Members of the 2026-2027 class are:
- Amber Adams, City of Neenah
- Kirby Allen, Morton Safety
- Joleen Ayers, Community First Credit Union
- Brad Barron, Nicolet National Bank
- Lindsey Beresford, We Energies
- Colleen Bies, Fox Valley Community Learning Center
- Brian Borden, Investment Designers, Inc.
- Theresa Brockman, Evergreen Communities
- Kristine Butteris, City of Neenah Parks and Recreation
- Kelly Carter, Menasha Corporation
- Clarence Crane, Appleton Area School District
- Brendan Detjen, Legacy Private Trust Company
- Patrick Dewane, Fox Valley Technical College
- Claire Ebben, Outagamie County
- Kim Fermanich, Capital Credit Union
- Hollie Foley, Appleton International Airport
- Sarah Fulmer, Touchmark on West Prospect
- Shannan Hartel, Lawrence University
- Tony Holzer, The Boldt Company
- Jon Jones, Johnson Financial Group
- Nathan Kaull, Robert W. Baird
- Patty Kitowski, Froedtert ThedaCare
- Sarah Kunstman, Capital Credit Union
- Justin Leadman, First Business Bank
- Amy Lewandowski, Prevea Health
- Zachary Marquardt, U.S. Venture – U.S. AutoForce
- Renee Minlschmidt, Fox Communities Credit Union
- Allison Moeschberger, Johnson Financial Group
- Stacy Mueller, U.S. Venture
- Kat Polack, Eagle Performance Plastics
- Charlotte Radliff, Capital Credit Union
- Spring Rank, YMCA of the Fox Cities
- Kenneth Rucker, Goodwill Industries of North Central Wisconsin, Inc.
- Kaleb Schinschke, Bank First
- Jenna Schneider, Arden Property Group Inc.
- Megan Spranger, ThedaCare Family of Foundations
- Brenna Van Rooy, Hawkins Ash CPAs
- Kathy Vanden Hogen, Community First Credit Union
- Vue Vang, Fox Cities Habitat for Humanity
- Sam Vosters, U.S. Venture
- John Wagner, Miron Construction
- Emily Wichman, Image Studios
- Sara Wiegert, U.S. Venture
- Shaylan Wilson, Cobblestone Hotel and Suites
- Kris Zweiger, Pierce Manufacturing Inc.