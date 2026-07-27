52 startups advance to Launch Wisconsin semifinal round

Fifty-two startup companies and entrepreneurs have advanced to the semifinal round of the 2026 Launch Wisconsin contest, highlighting the depth and diversity of the state’s innovation economy.

The semifinalists, selected by an independent panel of approximately 70 judges organized through the Wisconsin Technology Council, represent 25 Wisconsin communities and four technology sectors, including consumer, enterprise and health technology and one category called “deep tech.”

They range from smart vending machines and AI-powered financial tools to precision guidance systems for small uncrewed aircraft.

The semifinalists now advance to Phase 2 of the competition, where they will prepare a five-minute recorded pitch presentation for judges.

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The top dozen contestants will give live presentations during the Oct. 6 Launch Wisconsin conference at Marquette University in Milwaukee. Category winners, as well as the 2026 grand prize winner, will be announced during the conference.

According to the Tech Council, more than half of the advancing companies are based outside Milwaukee and Madison.

Outside the state’s two largest cities, the following communities are represented: Big Bend, Brookfield, De Pere, Delafield, Franklin, Green Bay, Hartland, Kenosha, Lake Tomahawk, Menomonee Falls, Mequon, Oshkosh, Pewaukee, Tomah, Waukesha, Wauwatosa and Williams Bay.

“Trends reflected in the top 52 entries match up well with Wisconsin’s traditional and emerging strengths,” Gary Frings, chairman of the Tech Council, said in a statement. “Good ideas come from all high-growth sectors of the economy and from all corners of the state.”