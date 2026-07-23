Oshkosh Chamber offers free AI skills training

The Oshkosh Chamber is partnering with the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation to bring Small Business B(AI)sics to the area.

Small Business B(AI)sics aims to equip small businesses (500 employees or less) with practical AI skills. It aims to train 40,000 U.S. entrepreneurs over the next three years through a mix of in-person workshops and digital learning resources.

The AI training initiative is being supported through the Oshkosh Chamber’s Amplify program.

The first training will be held in-person at The Culver Family Welcome Center 9 to 11 a.m. Aug. 27. Small businesses and entrepreneurs can sign up through the Oshkosh Chamber website. This training is free.

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Participants will:

• Build a strong foundation: From data protection to ethical AI use, learn AI basics and best practices

• Save time and boost efficiency: Discover AI tools that work with platforms you already use

• Improve what’s working: Use AI to analyze your business and identify growth opportunities

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• Get actionable steps: Walk away with a plan to implement AI in your business immediately

For questions or additional information, contact Shannon Seaman at shannon@oshkoshchamber.com.