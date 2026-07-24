Agnesian foundation supports Holy Family Warming Shelter

The Agnesian HealthCare Foundation has given a $50,000 gift to the Holy Family Warming Shelter in Fond du Lac to help address the needs of housing-insecure patients across the Fond du Lac area.

The funding will support both shelter operations for patients in need of immediate housing and critical infrastructure improvements, including a roof upgrade.

Patients who lack stable housing at the time of hospital discharge face increased health risks and often experience longer hospital stays. Through this partnership, patients from SSM Health hospitals in Fond du Lac, Ripon, and Waupun will have access to safe, temporary housing options while transitioning out of care.

The Holy Family Warming Shelter serves an estimated 40 patients per month from SSM Health hospitals, providing an important safety net for individuals experiencing housing insecurity.

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The collaboration builds on an already successful partnership during the 2025-2026 shelter season, during which patients from Ripon and Waupun hospitals were connected with shelter services when needed.

In addition to providing shelter services, the funding will help ensure the long-term sustainability of the Holy Family Warming Shelter through facility improvements, enabling it to continue serving vulnerable individuals across the community.