Grants offered for Tribal Elder Food Boxes

The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection will accept applications for the 2027 Tribal Elder Community Food Box Grant Program through 11:59 p.m. on November 4, 2026.

DATCP will award up to $1.5 million through this program for 2027.

Funds must be used to support tribal members and serve multiple Tribal Nations in Wisconsin. Projects must collaborate with and partner on food security efforts with Tribal Nations in Wisconsin. Purchased food must be distributed to tribal members in Wisconsin at no cost. A minimum of 80% of the budget must be spent on food procurement. A maximum of 20% of the budget may be spent on other eligible expenses to implement or evaluate the project.

A total of $1.5 million is available and will be distributed through a competitive review process. These funds will bolster current efforts to purchase and distribute food to tribal elders and support Indigenous-based food producers. There is no minimum request amount, and applicants may apply for up to $1.5 million. No match is required.

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Grant information and application materials is available at datcp.wi.gov.