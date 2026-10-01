Schneider increasing driver training positions by 26 percent

Schneider is expanding its driver training by increasing instructor positions by 26%.

The additional roles will help more new hires move from onboarding to behind-the-wheel training while maintaining the company’s longstanding focus on quality training. The new positions will be concentrated across Schneider’s nationwide network of training locations that support Schneider’s driver hiring and training efforts across the country.

Schneider National, Inc.’s expansion is designed to increase onboarding capacity for both new and experienced drivers while helping ensure its customers continue to have access to reliable transportation capacity.

“Drivers are essential to keeping the economy moving, and developing the next generation of drivers requires a commitment to helping them succeed,” said Schneider Vice President of Safety Andrea Sequin. “By adding more instructors, we’re expanding our ability to train and mentor drivers, which helps us deliver the reliable service our customers expect. Consistent capacity helps sustain the long-term strength of our network.”