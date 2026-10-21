Business leaders sign letter opposing election interference

As voting begins for the fall election, 53 Wisconsin business and civic leaders signed an letter opposing federal pressure on the state’s election system, warning that political interference threatens the rule of law, public confidence and the stable institutions that underpin Wisconsin’s economy.

In an open letter organized by the Wisconsin Business Leaders for Democracy, the signers—including Republicans, Independents and Democrats—affirmed their commitment to protecting every eligible citizen’s right to vote, defending local election officials, and respecting lawful election outcomes regardless of which candidates prevail.

The open letter comes as Wisconsin election officials prepare for potential federal law enforcement activity at polling places ahead of November’s midterm elections. On Oct. 1, the Wisconsin Department of Justice also issued a public warning against voter intimidation and threats to election workers, emphasizing that federal law generally prohibits deploying armed federal personnel to active polling places.

“A strong economy depends on respect for our elections and the rule of law,” the letter states. “Respect for the rule of law and reliable government institutions are among America’s greatest competitive advantages. Businesses invest, hire, and expand when rules are predictable and institutions are stable.”

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Wisconsin’s elections are administered locally, with established safeguards including paper ballots, publicly tested voting equipment, transparent procedures and bipartisan oversight.

Read the letter and a list of those who signed it here: Letters To State Officials | Wisconsin Business Leaders For Democracy