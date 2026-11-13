Froedtert ThedaCare to invest $16M in Waupaca emergency department

Froedtert ThedaCare will invest $16 million to create a new emergency department at ThedaCare Medical Center-Waupaca.

Construction has started and the new emergency department expected to be complete in early 2028.

According to a release, emergency room visits fluctuate seasonally in Waupaca with high patient volumes coinciding with the summer tourist season.

“In emergency medicine, seconds can change outcomes,” said William Kumprey, MD, associate chief medical officer of Emergency Care and Emergency Medicine physician with ThedaCare. “Whether a patient is experiencing a stroke, heart attack or serious injury, our goal is to provide the right care at the right time in the right place. The updated emergency department will allow us to serve more patients, optimize the flow of care and better support patients and families during some of the most difficult moments of their lives.”

Advertisement

In addition to seasonal demand, the hospital serves a growing population of older adults who often require more acute levels of care.

“Emergency care in rural communities is unique,” said Jenny Derks, vice president of ThedaCare Medical Centers-New London and Waupaca. “Our teams care for patients with a wide range of needs, often at a higher volume than the current space was designed to accommodate. This project allows us to better meet the needs of our patients today while preparing for the future healthcare needs of our community.”

The new emergency department will span nearly 10,000 square feet, more than 30% larger than the existing 6,600-square-foot department. It is being developed in partnership with physicians, clinicians and team members.

Key enhancements of the new emergency department include:

Advertisement

Increasing treatment rooms from eight to 12, while expanding room size to better accommodate patients and caregivers.

Creating a dedicated decontamination room with a shower to care for patients exposed to chemicals, supporting the area’s farming and agricultural industries.

Adding a new ambulance bay to accommodate larger emergency vehicles and protect patients from weather during transport.

Relocating security resources closer to patient care areas to enhance safety and responsiveness.

Adding features to better support patients experiencing behavioral health situations, while improving safety for patients, families and team members.

“Every element of the new emergency department has been designed with patients and families in mind,” Derks said. “From larger treatment rooms and enhanced privacy to improved behavioral health resources and a more welcoming environment, our goal is to create a space that provides comfort and confidence. At the same time, we are creating a more efficient environment for our care teams, helping them deliver the exceptional care our community expects and deserves.”

The release said the project is part of Froedtert ThedaCare’s broader commitment to investing in the health of the Waupaca community.

Recent advancements include welcoming new primary care physicians to improve access to preventive and primary care services, opening ThedaCare Behavioral Health-Waupaca in 2024 and launching a robotic surgery program in 2024.

ThedaCare ended maternity services in Waupaca saying it had difficulty recruiting specialists in the field and its data showed families were traveling to more urban hospitals for OB/GYN and birthing care.