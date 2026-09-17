Manufacturing

A dozen New North products in the Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin

Coolest Thing in WI 10th Logo
Aaron Holbrook
By Aaron Holbrook
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Local news about the companies, people and issues that impact business in Northeast Wisconsin and beyond.

Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce announced 108 nominees will compete in the 11th annual Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin contest.

The competition showcases the state’s $73.8 billion manufacturing industry and includes a dozen products manufactured in Northeast Wisconsin.

The nominated Wisconsin-made products will first compete in a Popular Vote Round beginning Sept. 21. The Top 16 vote earners will advance to the Manufacturing Madness portion of the competition, competing in rounds of head-to-head matchups until one winner is ultimately determined.

Voting throughout the contest is open to the public at madeinwis.com; voters are encouraged to vote once daily by email. Ultimately, the 2026 Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin will be crowned at WMC’s Business Day in Madison on Oct. 27.

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https://media.wmc.org/wp-content/uploads/2026/09/17112910/CoolestThing_List-of-Nominees_2026.pdf

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