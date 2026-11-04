Abacus Architects relocates Sheboygan office

Abacus Architects, Inc., has relocated to 1320 Niagara Ave., formerly home to LTC-Sheboygan Campus, as its new Sheboygan office.

The firm has doubled its main office with 5,400 square feet of single-level workspace along the Sheboygan River.

The new office space was designed by lead Abacus Architect project leads Anne Blanke, interior designer, and Andy Kerwin, project coordinator.

“The new environment allows us to cultivate and celebrate our team’s collaborative spirit where we can thrive and best honor our commitment to purposeful architecture,” said David Van Dixhorn, chief development officer. “Our drive is designing spaces that connect people and places. This new office showcases our focus on building relationships through relational architecture.”

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Highlights include:

A café and coffee bar

Two private conference rooms

A strategic location along one of Sheboygan’s busiest corridors and ample on-site parking Advertisement

An interior design library and showroom

Abacus Architects was previously located at 1135A Michigan Ave., which was a three-story, 2,600-square-foot building. The business has been in various locations on Michigan Avenue since it was founded in 2003. Abacus Architects also has offices in Milwaukee, Burlington, and Manitowoc.

“Over the years, our address along Michigan Avenue may have changed, but Sheboygan has remained an important part of who we are,” said Paul Mentink, chief operating officer. “The new office will bring our team together on one floor, give us room to continue growing, and create a space that better supports the way we work and collaborate.”