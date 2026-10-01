Acuity intends to add 150 jobs by end of 2027

Acuity Insurance is continuing business and workforce growth in 2026.

With a year-to-date written premium increase of 4.3% through August, Acuity is outpacing insurance industry growth.

Acuity expects to create over 150 new jobs through 2027 as the company continues to grow. The planned expansion includes 85 positions by the end of 2026 and another 70 positions in 2027. These roles represent net workforce growth and are in addition to hiring to backfill roles affected by retirements, promotions, or other employee movement.

The company maintains a voluntary turnover rate of less than 2%, reflecting a workplace where employees choose to stay and build their careers.