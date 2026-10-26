AFP to honor eight philanthropic award recipients Nov. 19

The Association of Fundraising Professionals Northeast Wisconsin Chapter will honor eight outstanding philanthropic award recipients at its annual National Philanthropy Day celebration Nov. 19, at the Bridgewood Conference Center in Neenah.
National Philanthropy Day celebrates individuals, businesses and organizations whose generosity, volunteerism and leadership strengthen communities throughout Northeast Wisconsin.
Recipients are:
- Outstanding Lifetime Philanthropy Award — Richard L. Reetz. Nominated by the Community Foundation for the Fox Valley Region, Pillars and Fox Valley Technical College Foundation. Posthumously honored for a legacy of generosity and community leadership.
- Outstanding Philanthropic Corporation Award — Jewelers Mutual Insurance. Nominated by Fox Cities Performing Arts Center and Remarkable. Honored for corporate philanthropy and community investment.
- Outstanding Fundraising Volunteer Award — Chef Jeff Igel. Nominated by Fox Valley Technical College. Recognized for volunteer leadership and support of charitable initiatives.
- Youth in Philanthropy Award — Emmett and Lucy Lawton. Nominated by the Greater Green Bay Community Foundation. Honored for giving back and inspiring young philanthropists.
- Emerging Fundraising Leader Under 40 — Ashley Jones. Nominated by The Bellin Health Foundation, Inc. Recognized for fundraising leadership and professional excellence.
- Fundraising Campaign of the Year — Aspiro. Nominated by Aspiro. Honored for creative fundraising and community engagement supporting opportunities for individuals with disabilities.
- Outstanding Professional Fundraiser (40+) — Sara LaBarge. Nominated by Native Forward Scholars Fund. Recognized for fundraising leadership and professional excellence.
- Outstanding Lifetime Philanthropy Award — Dick and Sharon Resch. Nominated by Bellin Health Foundation and YWCA Greater Green Bay. Recognized for a legacy of generosity and community leadership.