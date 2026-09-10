Agnesian Foundation receives anonymous $642K gift

The Agnesian HealthCare Foundation received an anonymous estate gift of $642,000 that will support St. Francis Home, SSM Health Hospice Home of Hope, and the SSM Health St. Agnes Hospital Family Birth Suites.

Planned gifts – such as bequests – allow individuals to make a contribution that reflects their values and creates a legacy without affecting their current financial needs.

The Agnesian HealthCare Foundation works with donors who wish to support a variety of health care needs throughout the greater Fond du Lac area. While donors may choose to support specific programs or services, gifts to greatest needs funds provide flexibility to address emerging priorities and opportunities that directly benefit patients, families, and caregivers.