AI Education and Business conversation offered

The Fox Cities Chamber of Commerce Innovate for Tomorrow series continuse with “AI in Education & Business,” from 4 to 6:30 p.m., Nov. 9, at UA Local 400 Pipe Trades, 2700 Northridge Drive, Kaukauna.

The program will begin with a practical overview of artificial intelligence, including how it works, common tools and models, and examples of its use today. Participants will then hear perspectives from education and business representatives about their experiences, concerns and opportunities related to AI.

Discussion will explore how AI is being used in classrooms and workplaces, where organizations are embracing the technology or proceeding cautiously, and how approaches may differ between education and business. Participants also will consider what the two sectors can learn from one another as AI continues to evolve.

This event is free for both Chamber members and non-members. To register, visit https://members.foxcc.net/chamber-events/Details/26-27-innovate-for-tomorrow-ai-in-education-business-1912152?sourceTypeId=Website. Registration deadline is Oct. 29.