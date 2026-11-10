Apple Creek Place names new executive director

Apple Creek Place, an assisted living and memory care community in Appleton, named Eric Lehocky, as its new executive director.

Apple Creek Place is managed by Health Dimensions Group of Minneapolis.

A licensed nursing home administrator with more than a decade of experience leading senior living communities, Lehocky brings a background in operations, team leadership, and resident-centered care to his role at Apple Creek Place. Most recently, he served as a campus administrator overseeing both residential and skilled nursing care and services. During his tenure, he and his team achieved two deficiency-free state health surveys and earned a five-star Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services rating.

“I’m honored to have joined Apple Creek Place and the opportunity to lead a team that plays an important role in the lives of residents and their families,” Lehocky said. “My focus has always been on creating an environment where residents receive excellent care, families have confidence in the people serving their loved ones, and team members know their work is valued. It has been so rewarding getting to know our residents, families, and team members, while building on the strong foundation already in place.”