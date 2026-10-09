Appleton among Financial Literacy Innovation Grant recipients

Appleton School District is one of the 29 recipients of a Financial Literacy Innovation Grants.

The Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction and the Wisconsin Department of Financial Institutions, in partnership with the Governor’s Council on Financial Literacy and Capability, awarded $296,000 to schools and community-based organizations.

The program supports implementation of the Wisconsin Standards for Personal Financial Literacy in the classroom, as well as compliance with Wisconsin Act 60, which requires Wisconsin schools to offer a half-credit personal financial literacy graduation requirement, starting with the Class of 2028. The grant program is designed to support the efforts of individual teachers and school districts to begin innovative and sustainable financial literacy programs and events, with a specific emphasis on meeting the graduation requirement.

In addition to improving the financial literacy programs offered to students, many grant recipients are extending programs to include families and communities in events that will improve financial literacy generationally in their communities.

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More information about the Financial Literacy Innovation Grant program and a full list of the grant recipients is available on the DPI’s website.