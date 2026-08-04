Applicants sought for Executive Fellowship

Applications are now open for WMC Foundation’s Wisconsin Leads: Executive Fellowship, in anticipation of the program’s sixth year.

WMC Foundation – an affiliate of Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce – hosts the interactive and educational program for emerging executives from across the state each year.

The fellowship features a series of retreats led by Wisconsin’s most prominent business and thought leaders. Accepted cohort members will hear from accomplished executives and leaders on a variety of topics as they further develop leadership skills and hone their understanding of the public policy issues shaping the Wisconsin economy.

The cohort, which will be capped at 50 accepted applicants, will meet for three separate retreats around the state, and each retreat will include multiple days of programming, relationship building, and leadership development. Upon completion of the program, graduates will join 195 other Wisconsin Leads participants in the program’s growing alumni network.

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Past installments of the program featured leaders from many successful Wisconsin companies such as Kwik Trip, Waupaca Foundry, Blain’s Supply, Dairyland Power, Brakebush, Ariens Co., and more.