Applications open for Food Security and Wisconsin Products Grant

Applications are now being accepted for the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection’s Food Security and Wisconsin Products Grant Program.

The program provides funding to nonprofit organizations for the purpose of purchasing food for Wisconsin’s food security network, as well as to support the growth and operations of Wisconsin food producers and processors.

Strong proposals will demonstrate a clear capacity to purchase Wisconsin foods and increase the availability of those products at food access sites throughout the state. Purchased food must be distributed to communities in Wisconsin at no cost. Funds must be used to support Wisconsin suppliers and serve communities in Wisconsin, with 100% of the budget spent on food purchasing.

A total of $5 million will be awarded through a competitive review process. Selected projects may begin project work in December 2026. Applications must be received by 11:59 p.m., Oct. 1.

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Grant information and application materials are available at https://datcp.wi.gov/Pages/AgDevelopment/FoodSecurityInitiative.aspx. If you have questions about the program, please contact DATCP at DATCPdadgrants@wisconsin.gov.