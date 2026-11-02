Apricity launches public phase of $13M capital campaign

Apricity announced the public phase of its Rooted in Recovery, Growing in Hope, campaign, a $13 million initiative designed to expand access to addiction treatment and recovery services throughout Northeast Wisconsin.

Apricity has already secured $11.2 million toward the campaign goal. Investments will support the creation of a fully integrated recovery campus through the renovation and expansion of Apricity’s Casa Clare Grand Chute residential treatment facility for women and the relocation of its men’s program (Mooring House, currently in downtown Appleton) to the site. The project also included the relocation of Apricity’s Neenah Contract Packaging employment program to within steps from the expanding treatment facility.

The full project establishes a first-of-its-kind recovery campus that co-locates treatment, employment and support services on one walkable site, creating a hub where Apricity clients and others from across the region and state can access services at any stage of their recovery.

The project will increase residential treatment capacity from 39 to 70 beds while bringing gender-specific treatment, employment services, and recovery support together in one location. The expanded campus will enhance the client experience through a welcoming, home-like environment, strengthen peer and family support services, and provide additional space for recovery-focused programming, and community engagement.

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Funds also support the relocation of the former Neenah Apricity Contract Packaging employment program, now in Grand Chute and within steps of the treatment center.

The public phase follows a successful quiet phase during which community leaders, philanthropic partners, grantors, and dedicated supporters committed $11.2 million toward the campaign goal.

“We know this campaign is entering its public phase at a time when families, businesses and organizations across our community are still recovering from the July tornado,” said Michelle Devine Giese, CEO of Apricity. “At the same time, people struggling with addiction cannot put recovery on hold. We are deeply grateful to the donors who have already invested in this vision to establish a recovery campus, well underway, and helped us reach this important milestone. Their generosity is helping create a future where more individuals and families can access the support they need to build healthy, fulfilling lives.”

More than 116,500 people in Northeast Wisconsin are living with a substance use disorder, yet only 12% receive treatment. Demand for services continues to exceed available capacity.

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Campaign investments will focus on three priorities:

Expand Access: Creating more opportunities for people to receive life-changing care when they need it most.

Strengthen Recovery: Providing wrap-around support, connection, and opportunities that help recovery take root and flourish.

Sustain Transformation: Creating lasting change that strengthens lives, families, and communities for years to come.

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Since its founding, Apricity has helped tens of thousands of individuals and families find hope through treatment and recovery services. In 2025 alone, Apricity served 1,345 individuals through treatment, recovery coaching, employment programs, and sober living services, achieving outcomes that consistently exceeded benchmarks.

For more information about the campaign: https://www.apricityservices.com/project-details/