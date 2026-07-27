Ariens Nordic Center disc golf course to open

Ariens Nordic Center will celebrate the grand opening of its new disc golf course Aug. 8.

Designed to host the 2028 U.S. Women’s Disc Golf Championships, the new course offers a championship-caliber disc golf experience while showcasing the terrain of the Ariens Nordic Center property.

Players of all skill levels are invited to attend the grand opening. Regular course fees will apply following the event. The event will also feature a Mini Flex Tournament, raffle prizes, and food available for purchase. Attendees will enjoy a full day of disc golf, competition, and community fun.

Event Highlights

• 9 a.m. – 8 p.m.: Free Disc Golf All Day

• 9 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.: Opening Day Mini Flex Tournament ($10 optional buy-in)

• Food available for purchase

• Raffle prizes by the Lakeshore Ladies Disc Golf Corporation

• Be among the first to play the future home of the 2028 U.S. Women’s Disc Golf Championships

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Due to expected demand, participants are encouraged to reserve a tee time in advance to secure their preferred start time. Tee time registration can be found through the UDisc app.