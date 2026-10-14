AriensCo product in top four of Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin

Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce announced the top four products advancing in the 11th annual Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin contest.

The competition showcases the state’s $73.8 billion manufacturing industry and its high-tech, high-skill, and high-pay career opportunities.

More than 1,000 products representing a wide array of industries have been nominated since the contest’s launch. Winning products have included food products, firetrucks, cranes, motorcycles, military vehicles, robotic carts, rifles, and even kringle. This year, more than 100 products were nominated for the competition. After three rounds of voting, Wisconsinites have narrowed the field down to the top four.

The 2026 trophy was produced by EK in Fall River.

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The 2026 Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin Finalists are:

4800XPC Electric Rope Shovel by Komatsu | Milwaukee

Gravely ZT HD STEALTH 60 by AriensCo | Brillion

CliC Smart Privacy Glass by Cardinal IG | Tomah

M157 Small Arms Fire Control by Vortex | Barneveld

The final round of voting to determine the Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin begins at 8 a.m. Oct. 15. Individuals can vote once per day, per email address, until 12 p.m. on Oct. 27. The product with the most votes will be crowned the 2026 Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin at WMC’s Business Day event in Madison that same day.