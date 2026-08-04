Aspiro celebrates $21M expansion

Aspiro, a nonprofit that has served individuals with disabilities and their families or nearly 70 years, cut the ribbon Tuesday on a $21 million renovation at its Green Bay campus.

Aspiro was founded in 1957 by a group of parents who refused to accept institutionalization as the only option for their children with disabilities. Today, Aspiro supports more than 1,600 clients and their families each year.

Aspiro’s modernized Dousman Street facility features new classrooms, an art studio, a music room, a teaching kitchen, a gymnasium, a dementia-friendly suite and a modern nurses’ station. Building systems (roofing, plumbing, electrical and HVAC) were also updated.

Somerville Architects & Engineers and Hoffman Planning, Design & Construction played important roles in this project, bringing to life Aspiro’s vision of a reimagined Green Bay campus.