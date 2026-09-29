Aspiro expands programs into Marinette County

Aspiro, a Green Bay-based nonprofit, is accepting new clients for a trio of programs recently introduced in Marinette.

The Building Full Lives, Employment Services and Transition Services programs began operating through the Marinette Community REC Center Sept. 1.

Aspiro’s expansion to Marinette was a response to challenges faced by residents in the area. While information, referrals and long-term care resources are available through existing county-based programs, many residents struggle to access specialized disability services. Individuals and families often must travel to Green Bay or other neighboring communities to find consistent day programs, employment assistance, inclusion opportunities or structured transition services.

“When transportation is a barrier to program participation, individuals with disabilities may remain isolated from their community and miss out on opportunities to develop important life and vocational skills,” said Katie Doble, vice president of services at Aspiro. “We also know young adults often experience additional hardships when navigating the transition from educational support to adult services – increasing the risk of lost opportunities for employment and independence.”

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Aspiro’s presence in Marinette will address the service gap that exists in the area.

Expected benefits of Aspiro expanding its services to Marinette include: