Aspiro honors Rick Chernik with 67 Stewardship Award

Aspiro recognized Rick Chernick as the recipient of its 67 Stewardship Award during the organization’s annual Tastes & Toasts event, held at Lambeau Field.

The 67 Stewardship Award honors individuals whose dedication and vision reflect the spirit of Aspiro’s 67 founding families.

This year’s honoree, Rick Chernick, exemplifies those qualities through his leadership of Aspiro’s transformational Beyond Expectations Campaign.

“When Aspiro set out to launch our $21 million Beyond Expectations Campaign, we knew we needed a leader who brought both credibility and passion to the effort,” said Aspiro president, Ryan Ruzziconi. “Rick’s commitment went far beyond lending his name to the campaign. He invested his time, energy, influence, and heart into helping others understand the life-changing impact of Aspiro’s work.”

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As campaign chair, Chernick played a pivotal role in the campaign’s success. Motivated by a personal connection to Aspiro’s mission, he personally reached out to donors, invited community members to tour Aspiro’s facilities, and encouraged them to experience the organization’s programs firsthand. He understood that seeing Aspiro in action, meeting the people served, and witnessing the impact of its services would inspire others to become involved.

His leadership helped propel the campaign to its $21 million goal in nine months.