ATC projects rate decrease with data center charges

According to BizTimes Milwaukee, Pewaukee-based ATC estimates its transmission revenue requirement would decrease by more than 6% if its proposed treatment of projects needed to serve data centers is approved by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission.

The company, which operates and maintains the electric grid in much of Wisconsin, is seeking approval for two mechanisms to bill data centers around $138 million in 2027. One would cover construction work in progress and the other would establish a minimum transmission charge.

Without those mechanisms, ATC says its revenue requirement would be around 16.5% higher.

The revenue requirement is billed to utilities like We Energies before ultimately being incorporated into customer bills.

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Read more: ATC projects 6.2% rate decrease with proposed data center charges

The proposals have received pushback from data centers and advocates for other ratepayers.