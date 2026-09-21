ATW terminal expansion recognized by WEDA as top project

Appleton International Airport’s terminal expansion and renovation was recognized by Wisconsin Economic Development Association as the top economic development initiative in Wisconsin.

The $92 million project was funded by a combination of state, federal, and regional grants, and budgeted dollars. Designed in partnership with Outagamie County, Miron Construction, Mead & Hunt, airlines, and regional businesses, the 47,000-square-foot expansion accommodates larger aircraft, expanded routes, universal accessibility, and sustainable operations. State-of-the-art amenities and technology improve the passenger experience while new restaurants, retail concepts, and entrepreneurial businesses create opportunities for regional economic activity within the terminal.

“Our goals in this project were to connect the Fox Cities to the world through a facility that provides universal access, environmental stewardship, technological innovation, and showcases regional entrepreneurs and products,” said Airport Director Abe Weber. “Along the way, we created amenities and features driven by traveler input all to make air travel faster, easier and more convenient.”

Weber credited support from community leaders, the Outagamie County Board, and state and federal legislators in supporting strategic development of the terminal and property surrounding the airport.

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“A study conducted in 2025 showed the airport has a total economic impact of nearly $2 billion which has a multiplier effect on the Northeast Wisconsin region,” said Outagamie County Executive Thomas Nelson. “We now welcome more than 1-million visitors annually and expect that number will continue to grow as a result of our investment into the terminal and surrounding business parks.”

A key element in constructing the new concourse was raising the elevation from the existing concourse by nine feet to accommodate airlines flying larger planes.

Sustainable materials such as native stone and timber in ceilings, planters, walls, and walkways were used. The terminal uses a chilled beam conditioning system, solar energy roof panels, and occupancy sensors for lighting and mechanical systems.

“Before we started renovation, we asked travelers for input on amenities that would make air travel easier for them,” Weber said. “As a result, we have a sensory room for neurodivergent travelers, a meditation space, our gates are equipped with hearing loops, and we expanded our Express services.”

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Appleton’s Express services include Express Parking, Express Bag Check for curbside bag check, and even free Express Coat Check that allows travelers to leave winter coats behind when traveling to warmer destinations.

The Supple Restaurant Group based in Oshkosh was tapped to open Fratellos Craft Kitchen & Bar @ ATW in the new concourse. The airport partnered with Appleton based Copper Rock Coffee Company to open Grain & Grind Coffee & Deli featuring their coffee products.

Nominated projects were screened and selected by an impartial panel of judges comprised of WEDA members and partners. The independent panel reviewed many projects that were submitted for consideration, but 12 finalists were ultimately selected based on the significant economic impact each project has on its respective community or region.