Bank CEOs see state economy as ‘good’

The people who lend money to Wisconsin businesses and consumers remain bullish on the health of the Wisconsin economy, according to the latest Wisconsin Bankers Association’s biannual Economic Conditions Survey of Wisconsin bank CEOs.

According to the WBA, 68% of survey respondents rated Wisconsin’s current economic health as “good,” while 61% of respondents expect Wisconsin’s economy to stay about the same over the next six months.

The WBA said the responses to this recent survey indicate a steady outlook with demand in the next six months for residential real estate and all other categories to remain about the same, including staffing levels.

“Bankers are often among the first to recognize changes in the economy because they work directly with families and businesses every day,” WBA President and CEO Rose Oswald Poels said in a statement. “The collected data indicates an encouraging level of confidence in Wisconsin’s economy, while revealing challenges customers continue to face, such as housing affordability and a rise in fraud.”

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According to the mid-year survey, which was released on July 21, stability is expected in housing prices and local employment, with most respondents anticipating no significant changes in either area.