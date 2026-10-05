Barabara Koldos named interim president of New North

Barbara Koldos, who has served as vice president of business development for New North since 2021, has been named interim president and chief exeecutive officer of the organization, New North Co-Chairs Sachin Shivaram and Mary Goggans announced.

She replaces Patti Habeck, who has resigned from the position, effective Oct. 15, to return to a community-focused opportunity in the non-profit sector.

“Barbara has built strong relationships with businesses, communities, investors and economic development partners throughout Northeast Wisconsin,” said Shivaram. “The board of directors is confident in her leadership and ability to build upon New North’s strong foundation, while helping to accelerate the next chapter of growth across our region as we sharpen our focus on core economic development work.

Goggans said, “We are grateful for Patti’s leadership, her commitment to New North and the passion she brought to advancing the region. We wish her continued success in the future.”

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Koldos has led New North’s business attraction and expansion efforts, helping to secure some of the region’s most significant development projects. This work earned her recognition as one of North America’s Top 50 Economic Developers from Consultant Connect.

“I am honored by the confidence the board of directors has placed in me and excited for the opportunity ahead,” said Koldos. “New North has built a strong foundation through collaboration, and our commitment moving forward is to strengthen that collaborative spirit and translate it into meaningful results through business growth, investment attraction, talent development, innovation and regional competitiveness.”

Barb LaMue of Pebble Rock Partners, who retired as New North President & CEO in 2025, will assist in the transition.

Koldos earned the designation of Certified Economic Developer from the International Economic Development Council in 2025. She has served as a member of the Governor’s Task Force on Broadband Access since November 2022 and oversaw New North’s Regional Broadband Access Study, which produced strategic recommendations to help expand high-performance internet across the region’s 18 counties.

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Named as one of Wisconsin’s Most Influential Asian American Leaders in 2021, Koldos has served as president of the Northeast Wisconsin chapter of ACEL (Asian Corporate + Entrepreneur Leaders). She also is a past recipient of the Greater Green Bay Chamber’s Current Young Professionals Future 15 award and a member of the Leadership Green Bay Class of 2020.

Koldos and her husband, Rob, a native of the Marinette area, live in Suamico with their two children.

The New North executive committee will determine its next steps in filling the President & CEO position on a permanent basis in the coming months.