Basic Needs Giving Partnership awards $1.8M

The Basic Needs Giving Partnership recently announced two rounds of grants for 2026 totaling $1.8 million.

More than $1 million was provided in one-year grants to 18 organizations as planning and capacity building efforts to address the root causes of poverty through innovation and collaboration. These awards focus on one or more of the priority areas for this cycle: Early care and education (ages birth to 5), housing access, mental health, and substance use.

Additional technical assistance grants totaling $750,050 were given to 47 nonprofits. These grants are designed to support capacity-building efforts that strengthen the operational, strategic, and programmatic foundations of nonprofits across our region. This year’s awards reflect a diverse group of organizations working in housing, youth development, health, family support, disability services, veteran support, and community well-being.

The grants are part of the Basic Needs Giving Partnership’s commitment to advancing equity and economic well-being across Northeast Wisconsin. Grants are focused on efforts that are addressing the root causes of poverty in communities across the 10-county region.

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Funding is generated by the annual U.S. Venture Open. The 2026 event raised $5.4 million for the Basic Needs Giving

Partnership. In the 41-year history of the U.S. Venture Open, more than $65 million has been granted to regional nonprofits.

A grantmaking match of $600,000 from the J. J. Keller Foundation, $200,000 from Oshkosh Corporation, ThedaCare and the Thrivent Foundation help lead this effort.

Recipients of the Basic Needs Giving Partnership grants can be found here: Announcing the BNGP 2026 Technical Assistance & Single Year Grant Awardees! – Basic Needs Giving Partnership