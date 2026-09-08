Bay Bank announces leadership changes

Bay Bank named Nathan King as executive vice president and chief operating officer, and Chris Coppens as senior vice president and chief loan officer.

“We are aligning our leadership structure to strengthen how we operate and grow our ability to serve customers wherever they are,” said Bay Bank President/CEO Jeff Bowman. “What won’t change is who we are –– a bank built on trust and community impact.”

In his new role, King will oversee expanded operational functions, including finance and information technology, to enhance alignment bank-wide and ensure a seamless customer experience across both personal and digital channels.

Coppens will lead all lending operations, combining the commercial, mortgage and consumer lending teams under a unified strategy designed to improve responsiveness and increase access to capital in the communities Bay Bank serves.