Bellin transitioning rehab services to Green Bay Rehabilitation Hospital

Emplify Health by Bellin will transition its inpatient rehabilitation unit and form a new care partnership with Ernest Health, the organization that operates Green Bay Rehabilitation Hospital.

Under the transition, patients who require inpatient rehabilitation services will be served through Emplify Health by Bellin’s new partnership with Ernest Health. The 10 beds currently dedicated to inpatient rehabilitation will be repurposed to support hospitalized patients with acute care needs and expand capacity to serve patients across the region.

Emplify Health by Bellin expects the transition to be complete by Oct. 1.

Brian Knapp, MD, will take on an associate medical director role at Green Bay Rehabilitation Hospital as part of his role with Emplify Health by Bellin. In addition, Hazel Mathes, DO, and Brittany Nor, NP, will see patients at Green Bay Rehabilitation Hospital.

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Patients and their families will receive direct communications and will have the opportunity to ask questions and receive clear, consistent support throughout the process.

Emplify Health by Bellin is also committed to ensure affected employees have access to the information, resources and support they need throughout the process.